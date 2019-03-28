|
|
Carl K. Klutey
Westfield - Carl K. Klutey, 96, of Westfield, passed away March 19, 2019. He was born on July 21, 1922 in Indianapolis, IN, son of Carl F. and Myrtle Davis Klutey.
In 1940, Carl graduated Shortridge High School. He was a veteran of the US Navy.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by 4 sisters. Survivors include his wife, Wilma; son, Darrell and daughter, Carol.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, March 29 in Christ United Methodist Church, Westfield from 4-7 pm. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, March 30 at 11 am in the church with visitation one-hour prior beginning at 10 am.
Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Carl's complete obituary. Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 28, 2019