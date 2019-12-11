|
Carl L. Allspaw
Fishers - Age 84, passed away on December 10, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis on May 12, 1935 to the late Norm and Chloe (Whitehurst) Allspaw. Carl was a mechanical engineer for Eli Lilly & Company, retiring in 1993. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4650 N. Shadeland Avenue, with a gathering starting at 10am. Visit www.legacycremationfuneral.com to view full obituary. Please make any memorial contributions to a cause very near to Carl's heart: autismsocietyofindiana.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019