G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Indianapolis - Carl "Wayne" Leggins, 65, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 9, 2019. Born on October 18, 1953 in Beech Grove, Indiana to the late Carl W. and Rita S. (Sheets) Leggins.

Wayne worked for 38 years for RNDC before retiring.

He was a craftsman and enjoyed golfing, playing music, dancing, landscaping, traveling, camping, and most of all spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Theresa M. Leggins; daughter, Nicole T. Bailey; son, Curtis M. Leggins; grandchildren, Konnor W. Bailey, Lillian B. Leggins, Luna O. Leggins, Kaydence G. Beauchamp, Jonas B. Peterson, and Abby Miller; siblings, Suzey (Kenny) Hovenstine, Sherri (Roger) Altman, Joseph (Mary) Leggins, Jennifer (Mike) White, Ann (Rick) Knight, and Brian (Christy) Leggins; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Ethan C. Bailey; and sister, Victoria Raftery.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Saturday at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. Funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Saturday, April 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the .

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 12, 2019
