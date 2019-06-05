|
|
Carl "Bud" Lewallen
Mooresville - Carl "Bud" Lewallen, 75, of Mooresville, passed away on June 3, 2019. Calling hours will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, June 7th and 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8th at Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville. Pastor Charles Paxton will officiate Bud's celebration of life service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8th at Jones Family Mortuary. To view full obituary, send a condolence to the family or share a story about Bud, please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 5, 2019