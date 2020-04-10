|
|
Carl Lynn Payton
Spencer - Carl Lynn Payton, 87, passed away on April 8, 2020 in Spencer, IN. He was born on March 2, 1933 in Marion County, IN to the late Arthur S. and Mabel (Pool) Payton. Mr. Payton was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Air Force. On April 10, 1954, he married Wilma Lorene Stover Ford Payton. They attended Mt. Olivet Christian Church. Wilma passed away in January of 2018. Mr. Payton worked on building bridges for the New York Central Railroad until his retirement. Mr. Payton enjoyed doing leatherwork. His hobby allowed him to make horse saddles, hand bags, wallets, gun holsters and gun belts. He was also a collector of Zippo lighters. Additionally, Mr. Payton liked hunting and fishing, and had interest in genealogy research.
Mr. Payton is survived by his children: Carol (Bob) Gilmour, Roger Payton, Jeannie (Terry) Chandler, Art Payton, Angela Payton and Luann (Randy) Frye; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; siblings: Lois Edwards, Carol Zook, Ellen Burnette, Mike Payton, Marybel Bannon and Pat Payton. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Payton was preceded in death by two great grandchildren; son, Robert Ford; daughter-in-law, Dana Payton; and siblings: Doris Myers, Buddy Sandefur, and David Payton.
Mr. Payton's family will receive friends privately due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please continue to support the Payton family during this difficult time by visiting www.newcomerindianapolis.com and sharing your memories, thoughts and prayers. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020