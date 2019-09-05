|
Carl M. Hungerford, Sr.
Indianapolis - Carl M. Hungerford, Sr. passed away September 3, 2019 at the age of 95. Carl was born in Manilla, IN on September 30, 1923 to parents, Donald V. and Marie A. (Mallory) Hungerford. He was a graduate of Shelbyville High School and went on to attend Ball State Teachers College (now Ball State University), majoring in music and Latin. During WWII, Carl left college to serve his country in the US Army where he played in the Army band. After being honorably discharged, Carl went on to graduate from Arthur Jordan Conservatory of Music, earning both his bachelor's and masters' degrees in music.
Carl had a distinguished career as a master teacher, serving on the faculties of several Indianapolis Public Schools and the Indiana Central College (now the University of Indianapolis). He also had a remarkable performing career, playing both the euphonium and trombone for all the ice shows, circuses and rodeos coming through Indianapolis. He performed with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and was a member of the Renato Pacini's Summer Orchestra, H. Cork's Band at Sky Harbor, Vic Knight's Big Band, the Indianapolis Military Band, and the Indianapolis Concert Band. Carl continued to play euphonium into his 95th year with Robin Run Melodiers. Carl was a recipient of the Robert A. Phillips Service to Music Award in 2004. He was a member of the Local 3 Musician's Union, being awarded a lifetime membership. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking in his spare time.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Hungerford. He is survived by his children, Anne Hungerford-Lowell (Greg), Carl M. Hungerford (Susan) and Mallory Abernathy (Ron); grandchildren: Christine, James, Kelly and Samuel; and his beloved grand-dogs, Gustav and Johann.
Friends may call from 2pm until 4pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave, Indpls, where his funeral service will follow beginning at 4pm. Graveside services will be held at 11am on Monday, September 9th at Crown Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Butler University Jordan College of Arts.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019