Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Pittman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Ray Pittman


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl Ray Pittman Obituary
Carl Ray Pittman

Carmel - Carl Ray Pittman, 81, of Carmel, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Carl was born in Paoli, Indiana to Elmer Lee Pittman and Ida Florence Wininger on March 30, 1937. He married Shirley Kay Edwards on October 2, 1959 in Paoli. Carl is survived by his wife Shirley Pittman, daughter Debbie Strong and husband John Strong, grandchildren Stephen Strong and wife Audrey Harper Strong, and Samantha Strong. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Suzanne, Madeline, Laurie and Karen for all of their care and devotion. A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date. For more information please visit: www.leppertmoruary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.