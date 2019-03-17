|
Carl Ray Pittman
Carmel - Carl Ray Pittman, 81, of Carmel, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Carl was born in Paoli, Indiana to Elmer Lee Pittman and Ida Florence Wininger on March 30, 1937. He married Shirley Kay Edwards on October 2, 1959 in Paoli. Carl is survived by his wife Shirley Pittman, daughter Debbie Strong and husband John Strong, grandchildren Stephen Strong and wife Audrey Harper Strong, and Samantha Strong. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Suzanne, Madeline, Laurie and Karen for all of their care and devotion. A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date. For more information please visit: www.leppertmoruary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019