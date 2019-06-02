|
Carl Richard Isley, Sr.
Indianapolis - Carl Richard Isley, Sr. died 05/30/2019 with his loving wife and children by his side. Richard was born in Salem, Or on 1/06/1944 to Carl C. and Tillie M. Isley. His father was sent to Europe when Richard was 6 months old and did not see his father until he was 2 years old. He attended grade school at Greenwood and Jr High and High school at Whiteland. He was a member of 4H and while showing the families Cheviot sheep he soon became a professional Shepard. Showing sheep for other breeders and shearing sheep in several counties in south central Indiana
He attended Purdue and the University of Indianapolis and graduated from the Indiana College of Mortuary Science. He worked at the family feed store and then started working at the Allison Div. of General Motors in1966. He retired after 36 ½ years of service as a manufacturing superintenant. During his time at Allison he attended Indiana College of Mortuary Science and became a licensed Funeral director and embalmer. He worked in Franklin as a Funeral Director/Embalmer for a few years but then decided that two jobs were too much and stayed with Allison.
He married Linda in 1987 in Maui, Hawaii and they had a wonderful life dancing and then raising and showing their Miniature Schnauzers. When they retired from the dog show world they had shown their dogs in 12 states and won several championships. They moved to the Methodist retirement home in 2012 and after a couple years, at the suggestion of granddaughter Brooke, he became a blogger, ( crotchetyoldman.co). The blog contains stories from his past and stories told by grandparents, aunts and uncles. The blog also tells of life on the pond at the home.
He was a 50 yr. member of Farmers Lodge # 147 F&AM, a longtime member of the American Miniature Schnauzer Club, and the Central Indiana Kennel Club. He was a member of the Tabernacle Christian Church in Franklin where he served as a director and Deacon.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and son Charleton Ronald (Ron) Isley. He is survived by his wonderful and loving wife Linda and their five children; son Carl R Isley, Jr., and wife Tina of Franklin and daughter Christina R. Isley of Indianapolis, daughter Lisa M. Hovey (Rich) of Conifer, Co and son Christopher P. Johnson (Shelby) of Louisville, Ky. There are six grandchildren, Brooke Isley Clay Taylor of Gore Oklahoma, Sydney Isley of Franklin, and Logan and Hannah Hovey of Colorado and Lincoln Ashby and Fenna Johnson of Louisville, Ky. He is also survived by his brother Donald Isley (Wynett) of Cosby, Tennessee.
A celebration of Richard's life will be on Tuesday June 4, at 10:00 am at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home, 2898 North Morton Street, (US 31 North) in Franklin. Friends may call on Monday, June 3, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richards name to Inner Church Food Pantry of Johnson Co. through Tabernacle Christian Church at 198 N Water Street, Franklin, IN 46131.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019