Indianapolis - Mr. Carl Thomas Lasley, age 83, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully on August 19th. Mr. Lasley leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 57 years, Norma, his sons Richard and John, two grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. Due to the current health environment the funeral service and burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Craig & Glazebrooks Funeral Services.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
