|
|
Carl Ward
Noblesville - Carl E. Ward, 87, of Noblesville, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 25, 1932 to Coy and Dollie (Sampson) Ward in Hamilton County, Indiana.
Carl was a 1951 graduate of Noblesville High School. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a tail gunner on a B36. After the Air Force, Carl returned to school earning a bachelor's degree in industrial education from Purdue University in 1978. He retired as a branch manager from Naval Avionics after 29 years. Carl was a member of the First Christian Church, the American Legion Post 45, the Purdue Alumni Association, and the National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association. He enjoyed building things, tinkering around with stuff, and was a true handyman. Throughout the years, ball room dancing was something Sally and Carl enjoyed doing together. In 2017, Carl had the honor to be involved with the Honor Flight. He had a love of horses, but most of all loved taking care of his grandkids and making memories with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sally (Kemp) Ward; sons, Kent (Robin) Ward and Spencer (Stephanie) Ward; grandchildren, Katie (Adam) Murray, Zachary (Allie) Ward, and Alex (Cara) Ward; great-grandchildren, Beckham, William, Baylor, Jonah, and Boston Ward; brother, James "Jim" Ward; sisters, Alice Davidson, Kay Cecil, and Sue Commons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Coy Ward, Jr, Lois Shoe, Betty Cook, Bobby Gene Ward, Mary Aldred, Teddy Ward, and Ruth Ward.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, 1150 Logan Street, in Noblesville. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at First Christian Church of Noblesville, 16377 Herriman Blvd. in Noblesville, with Rev. Cheryl Russell officiating. Burial with military rites will be at Crownland Cemetery in Noblesville.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020