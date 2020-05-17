Carla Jean Thrasher
Indianapolis - 59, born June 10, 1960, passed away May 12, 2020. Services will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1pm, with visitation starting at 9am. Visit www.crownhill.org for more information.
Indianapolis - 59, born June 10, 1960, passed away May 12, 2020. Services will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1pm, with visitation starting at 9am. Visit www.crownhill.org for more information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 17 to May 21, 2020.