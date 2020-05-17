Carla Jean Thrasher
1960 - 2020
Carla Jean Thrasher

Indianapolis - 59, born June 10, 1960, passed away May 12, 2020. Services will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1pm, with visitation starting at 9am. Visit www.crownhill.org for more information.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 17 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
09:00 AM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
MAY
23
Service
01:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
