80 of Brownsburg passed away July 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband Mike Johnson. Shortie retired after 35 years of service as a director secretary for Eli Lilly. No services will be held, but a Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future by Mike. Mike extends a special thank you to his new family at Anew Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com