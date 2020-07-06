Carla Sue "Sister" (Cunning) Johnson



Carla was born October 15, 1939 to Alfred C. Cunning and Evelyn L. (Fisher) Cunning in Indianapolis. She lived a lot of her childhood years with Carl and Bertha (Hamm) Fisher. Her adult years were spent working at Eli Lilly for 35 years, enjoying time working in her yard, and spending time with her sister, Dixie (Cunning) Hart and Dixie's children: John Hart (Krissy Hart), Angie (Hart) Martinelli (Marty Martinelli), Denise (Hart) Peterson (Steve Peterson), and Jason Hart. Her great nieces and nephews were loved by her dearly; Arika Swigert, Devin Hart, Carly Martinelli, Aaron Hart, Luke Martinelli, Gavin Hart, Ava Peterson, Allie Peterson, and Drew Peterson. Carla earned the nickname of "BEAN" by her family because of her love for a good cup of coffee. She departed this life on July 2nd, 2020 peacefully and went home to be with her heavenly father. She will be missed by her family and many friends. Rest in Peace, Sister.









