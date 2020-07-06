Mike,
I am so sorry for your loss. I enjoyed every time I spoke with, visited, and emailed with Carla. I always liked when she answered the phone. She was so nice to converse with. We all enjoyed meeting her one-eyed cat. She had a soft heart and did everything out of it. Her beautiful Christmas village. I laughed at her story of enjoying dog treats while at a party. I loved her white purse. I admired her for her intelligence, strength, beauty, love of Olive Garden, love of her family, understanding of my family, and for hanging with you for all these years!
I am so sorry Mike.
Praying for you
Staci
