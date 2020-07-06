1/1
Carla Sue "Sister" (Cunning) Johnson
1939 - 2020
Carla Sue "Sister" (Cunning) Johnson

Carla was born October 15, 1939 to Alfred C. Cunning and Evelyn L. (Fisher) Cunning in Indianapolis. She lived a lot of her childhood years with Carl and Bertha (Hamm) Fisher. Her adult years were spent working at Eli Lilly for 35 years, enjoying time working in her yard, and spending time with her sister, Dixie (Cunning) Hart and Dixie's children: John Hart (Krissy Hart), Angie (Hart) Martinelli (Marty Martinelli), Denise (Hart) Peterson (Steve Peterson), and Jason Hart. Her great nieces and nephews were loved by her dearly; Arika Swigert, Devin Hart, Carly Martinelli, Aaron Hart, Luke Martinelli, Gavin Hart, Ava Peterson, Allie Peterson, and Drew Peterson. Carla earned the nickname of "BEAN" by her family because of her love for a good cup of coffee. She departed this life on July 2nd, 2020 peacefully and went home to be with her heavenly father. She will be missed by her family and many friends. Rest in Peace, Sister.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 5, 2020
Mike,
I am so sorry for your loss. I enjoyed every time I spoke with, visited, and emailed with Carla. I always liked when she answered the phone. She was so nice to converse with. We all enjoyed meeting her one-eyed cat. She had a soft heart and did everything out of it. Her beautiful Christmas village. I laughed at her story of enjoying dog treats while at a party. I loved her white purse. I admired her for her intelligence, strength, beauty, love of Olive Garden, love of her family, understanding of my family, and for hanging with you for all these years!
I am so sorry Mike.
Praying for you
Staci
Staci Cruser
Family
July 5, 2020
Mike, there are no real words. I felt my heart crack when I opened this news today. I want to run to you. Hope you feel a real hug. ( Suds doesn't know yet ) The guest book says share a memory. Probably my favorite are the wonderful meals at the Cat House and Carla's beautiful Christmas Village surrounding the house. God bless you my dear friend. Love ya, Ellen
Ellen (Suds) Suddith
Friend
July 5, 2020
Such a beautiful lady....So glad I was able to have her influence in my life. Knowing her made me a better person. You will be missed Carla!!!!!
Vickie Templeton (Hoff)
Family
July 4, 2020
Carla was such a nice and sweet lady. She will be deeply missed by us. RIP sweet little lady.
Judi and Ron Hart
Friend
July 4, 2020
Carla was the sweetest person on this earth!
Long time friend! I will miss her greatly!
I saw her Tuesday and told her I would call her tomorrow afternoon. I got the call I did not want to hear. RIP Carla. You were loved !
Marcia Kay Chastain
Friend
July 4, 2020
To Mike: I am so sorry to learn of the passing of Carla! She was such a sweet/passionate friend! The memories of you, Carla, Kenny & Mary Jane Eiler, Joe & June Haboush & Jim(Hamer) & I meeting at Papa Joe Jrs in Avon will always be cherished! We had many fun times!! Take good care & know Carla is flying with the Angels & will watch over you!!! Love, Angie Hamer
Angie Hamer
Friend
July 3, 2020
My 2 favorite customers. RIP Carla. You're in my thoughts and prayers Mike.
Kaye Berry
Friend
