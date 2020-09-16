1/1
Carlin M. "Buddy" Lockhart
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlin "Buddy" M. Lockhart

Plainfield IN - Carlin "Buddy" M. Lockhart, 87, passed away September 14, 2020. He was a Proud Veteran of the US Air Force serving in the Korean War. Carlin is also a member of the American Legion and the Avon Community Church of God. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ganote Lockhart; children, Greg, Kerry, Darrell, Carlin, Debbie, Penny, Kelly and Scott; sisters, Susie, Gloria, Phyllis, Kathy and Debbie; brothers, Leland, Nelson and Sam; 25 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Services are 3pm Saturday September 19, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon with Visitation 1pm-3pm before the Service. Contributions may be made to the Avon Community Church of God. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
03:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved