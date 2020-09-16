Carlin "Buddy" M. Lockhart
Plainfield IN - Carlin "Buddy" M. Lockhart, 87, passed away September 14, 2020. He was a Proud Veteran of the US Air Force serving in the Korean War. Carlin is also a member of the American Legion and the Avon Community Church of God. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ganote Lockhart; children, Greg, Kerry, Darrell, Carlin, Debbie, Penny, Kelly and Scott; sisters, Susie, Gloria, Phyllis, Kathy and Debbie; brothers, Leland, Nelson and Sam; 25 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Services are 3pm Saturday September 19, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon with Visitation 1pm-3pm before the Service. Contributions may be made to the Avon Community Church of God. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com
