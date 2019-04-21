|
|
Carlos "Coach" L. Bell
Rockford, IL - Carlos Leon Bell, age 93 of Rockford Illinois, (formerly of Bradenton Florida and Carmel Indiana), died peacefully on April 18, 2019 surrounded by his adoring family.
Born August 30, 1925 to Grace (Lemon) and Reid F. Bell of Indianapolis IN; Carlos met the love of his life, Rosemary (Judd) Bell at a dance club known as the "Buzz Bucket." Despite his hesitation to ever date a redhead, they fell in love and married a few years later. Carlos and Rosemary would have celebrated 70 years of marriage on June 19.
He served his country in the Naval Air Corp. where he was honorably discharged in 1945. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from DePauw University in 1948 followed by a Master of Science degree from Butler University in 1952.
His first teaching and coaching jobs were at Western Military Academy and Beech Grove High School, followed by an illustrious 30-plus year career at Arsenal Technical High School.
Carlos coached Track & Field, but his true love was coaching his Titan Football team (especially defense) for many years. He taught his players how to win on the field, but the life lessons he taught his players off the field were invaluable. He retired from Tech High School in 1985.
Upon retirement, Carlos and Rosemary divided their time between Indian River, Michigan and Bradenton, Florida. Accomplishments include three "holes -in-one" in golf (true), record-setting walleye catches from Burt Lake (lie) and numerous rabbit hunting
excursions with his buddies (Robbie, Schott-boy and Hanes).
His long list of specialties included expert pancake chef, supreme daiquiri maker, hot fudge sundae connoisseur and allowing blue herons in the house for free hot dogs. Did you know he could also wiggle his ears?
Carlos was a lifetime member of Carmel United Methodist Church where he ushered for
more than 30 years. He was also a member of the Free Masons.
Survived by his loving wife Rosemary (Judd) Bell, daughters Tammy (Ed) Rentschler, Kim Hacker (Arnie Lewin), grandchildren Jonathan A. Hacker, Emily (Bryan) Wood, Elisabeth (Jessie) Hawila, Megan E. Rentschler. Great-grandchildren Noah and Aubrey Wood. Pre-deceased by parents and brother, William A. Bell.
Services will be held Tuesday, April 23 at Carmel United Methodist Church, 621 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel IN 46032. Visitation from noon until 1:30, followed by a memorial service. Private burial at Crown Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arsenal Technical HS Athletic Department, 1500 E. Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Special thanks to the loving staff at the Grand Victorian Assisted Living facility in
Rockford, especially Jon, Denise, Jacob, Angie and Cindy. Much gratitude also to Darryl & Marsha Johnson, and Sundberg Funeral Home in Rockford, IL.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019