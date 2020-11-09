Carlos Lopez
Carmel - Dr. Carlos Lopez, 78, passed away on October 31, 2020 at his family home in Carmel, Indiana, after a very long illness. Carlos was born in 1942 in Ponce, Puerto Rico, to Jose and Dolores Lopez Vega. Due to his father's service in the U. S. Air Force, the family lived in many cities including Harlingen, Texas; Interlaken, New York; Gauting and Wiesbaden, Germany, and Minneapolis, Minnesota. In his youth, Carlos enjoyed playing sports like tennis and softball.
Carlos received his B.A., M.S. and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. It was due to a predoctoral research project at the Rocky Mountain Public Health Service Laboratory in Hamilton, Montana, that he met his future wife, Eleanor. The couple wed in 1970 before moving to New York, New York. There they had two children, daughter Ana and son Carlos.
Lopez made prodigious contributions to the scientific community throughout his life through publications, teaching and leadership roles in research institutions. These included the Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research in New York, the Center for Disease Control in Georgia, Eli Lilly and Company, and EndGenitor Technologies in Indiana. One of his proudest professional moments was his contribution to the research that was recognized by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America Discoverers Award in 1999 for an HIV protease inhibitor.
Carlos enjoyed tennis, fly fishing and travel when he was able. He was fond of art, music and his wife Eleanor's amazing cooking paired with a nice wine. In retirement, he briefly owned the Austin Healey he had wished for as a student. Carlos was known for his keen intelligence and devotion to family.
Carlos is survived by his wife, Eleanor Lopez, daughter Ana M. Lopez (Keith Annis) of Fort Worth, TX, son Carlos R. Lopez, (Lindsey) of Carmel, and grandchildren Isabel, Sophia, Gabriel, Aleta, Jose and Ariana, and brother, Jose Lopez (Ilsa) of Malvern, PA. He was predeceased by his sister, Maria Kirijan (Rick).
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the following institutions:
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, 32 E. Washington St., Suite 600, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2919, or IU Foundation, Parkinson's Disease Research Fund 1380009908, PO Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46297-7072, or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, Grand Central Station, PO Box 47, NY, NY 10163.