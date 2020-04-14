|
|
Carlton "Sonny" Cobb
Avon, IN - On Monday, April 13, 2020, Carlton "Sonny" Cobb, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away at age 83.
Sonny was born on June 7, 1936 in Corning, Arkansas to Henry and Retha Cobb. He married Rowena Cox on February 16, 1957. They shared 63 very loving years of marriage. Without question, Rowena was his best friend. He worked many jobs throughout the years, but his main career was as a salesman for Select Sewing for 47 years.
Sonny was known for his strong devotion to his family and sports. He loved to spend time with his family. His "kids" were his life. He loved to watch his great grandson carry on his love of basketball and baseball. He was a natural born athlete. He loved playing baseball, golf, and basketball. He met many friends playing basketball throughout the years, and met many more as a member of the Prestwick Golf Course. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, competitive spirit, kindness, humor, and his compassion for others.
Sonny was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife Rowena, his daughter, Terry French, his granddaughter, Lisa (Chris) Rutherford, and two great grandchildren Luke and Shiloh.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020