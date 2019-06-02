|
Carmen Rosa Ferrer
Indianapolis - 97, passed May 19, 2019. She was born March 10, 1922 in Puerto Rico to the late Jose Calzada and Nemesia Rodriguez. Carmen married Jose Ferrer, and he preceded her in death in 2005. She was a seamstress for Joyce Sportswear in Gary, IN, for many years, retiring in 1977. Carmen loved doing arts and crafts, but most importantly spending time with friends and family. She was a member of Iglesia Hermandad Cristiana.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd.
Carmen is survived by her son, Luis Ferrer (Elsie); grandchildren, David Ferrer, Michelle Ferrer, Joe Ferrer (Gina), Laurie Ferrer, Carmencita Torres (Celestino), Ruben Ferrer and Maurice Strezo; sister, Lillian Monseratte; 15 great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren. A son, Jose Ruben Ferrer, preceded her in death. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Iglesia Hermandad Cristiana. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019