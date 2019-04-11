|
|
Carol A. Davis
Fishers - 89, passed away April 9, 2019. She was born June 21, 1929 in Cumberland, IN, to the late Arthur William and Agnes Elnora Buesking Oertel. Carol was a graduate of Warren Central High School. She married Elmer K. Davis October 22, 1954 and he preceded her in death, October 26, 2017. Carol was dedicated to creating a loving home for her family. Carol and Elmer loved traveling with family and friends, especially to Hilton Head every July for family reunions. They played cards in with their Euchre Club for 35 years. Carol was active in Hamilton Southeastern H. S. Booster Club and Meals on Wheels.
Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road.
Carol is survived by her devoted children, Jim Davis (Louanne), Susan Franks (Mark), Chuck Davis (Lesli) and Keith Davis (Nancy); grandchildren, John Whitman, Chris Whitman, Katie Franks, Anna Franks, David Franks (Emily), Caroline Davis, Megan Davis, Genny Davis, Natalie Aaron (Kevin), Aubrey Davis, and Nathaniel Davis; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Jones and Benjamin Franks; and brothers, David Oertel (Sue) and Roger Oertel (Rita). She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Smith and brother-in-law, Ray Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Community Home Health Hospice, 9894 E. 121st Street, Fishers, IN 46037.
www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 11, 2019