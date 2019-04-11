Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Davis


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol A. Davis Obituary
Carol A. Davis

Fishers - 89, passed away April 9, 2019. She was born June 21, 1929 in Cumberland, IN, to the late Arthur William and Agnes Elnora Buesking Oertel. Carol was a graduate of Warren Central High School. She married Elmer K. Davis October 22, 1954 and he preceded her in death, October 26, 2017. Carol was dedicated to creating a loving home for her family. Carol and Elmer loved traveling with family and friends, especially to Hilton Head every July for family reunions. They played cards in with their Euchre Club for 35 years. Carol was active in Hamilton Southeastern H. S. Booster Club and Meals on Wheels.

Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road.

Carol is survived by her devoted children, Jim Davis (Louanne), Susan Franks (Mark), Chuck Davis (Lesli) and Keith Davis (Nancy); grandchildren, John Whitman, Chris Whitman, Katie Franks, Anna Franks, David Franks (Emily), Caroline Davis, Megan Davis, Genny Davis, Natalie Aaron (Kevin), Aubrey Davis, and Nathaniel Davis; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Jones and Benjamin Franks; and brothers, David Oertel (Sue) and Roger Oertel (Rita). She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Smith and brother-in-law, Ray Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Community Home Health Hospice, 9894 E. 121st Street, Fishers, IN 46037.

www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now