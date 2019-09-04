Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
4217 Central Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Carol A. Zeltner Obituary
Carol A. Zeltner

Indianapolis - Carol A. Zeltner, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on August 31 at the age of 82. Carol was born in Pittsburgh, eventually moving to Ohio and finally settling in Indianapolis for the last 31 years. Carol was a humble woman of faith and a devout Catholic. She was a source of quiet support for her family as well as a friend who touched many lives. In addition to raising her two daughters with her husband, George, she also had a long career working as a registered dietician for WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children). In her retirement, she continued her dedication to service volunteering at several organizations that were close to her heart such as O'Connor House and St Vincent de Paul.

Carol is survived by her husband of 49 years, George Zeltner, children Betsy Kadlec (Mike), Katherine Hargreaves (Todd), seven grandchildren (Hannah, Nathan, Jack, Ella, William, Andrew, Marissa) and sister, Sue DiPiero. Carol will be missed dearly.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the O'Connor House or the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Calling will be held from 3pm until 6pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Avenue, with a Rosary at 5:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, Monday, September 9th at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 4217 Central Avenue, Indianapolis. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
