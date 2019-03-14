Services
Services

Randall and Roberts Funeral Home
1685 Westfield Rd
Noblesville, IN 46062
(317) 773-2584
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Randall and Roberts Funeral Home
1685 Westfield Rd
Noblesville, IN 46062
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
14598 Oak Ridge Road
Carmel, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
14598 Oak Ridge Road
Carmel, IN
Noblesville - Carol Ann Bentivoglio, 74, of Noblesville, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at her home. She was born on December 29, 1944 to Nicholas and Marie (Lerraris) Salvato in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Carol was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She will be missed by her husband of 54 years, Joseph Bentivoglio; sons, Joe (Nora) Bentivoglio and Jeffrey (Trish) Bentivoglio; grandchildren, Andrew, Mack, Kate, Samantha and Abby; as well as sisters, Kathleen Kalan Salvato, Anita Salvato, and Anne Marie (John) Capaldi. Carol found great joy in watching her grandchildren grow into loving, caring, intelligent and successful young adults.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Bentivoglio.

Family and friends will remember her joyful personality and her love for her dog Coco. She loved to bake, create a beautiful home and garden, and spend time with friends and neighbors. Those who worked with her in the lighting industry knew her to be hard working, knowledgeable, trustworthy and persistent. Her 30-year career in the lighting industry was marked by positions from sales to ownership of Light Lab in Fishers, IN.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm 4:00 pm on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, in Noblesville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 14598 Oak Ridge Road in Carmel, with an additional visitation one hour prior to Mass. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019
