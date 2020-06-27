Carol Ann Hoffman Duncan
Ocean, NJ - Carol Ann Hoffman Duncan, 78, of Ocean, NJ passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her devoted family.
Born in Savanna, IL, Carol Ann grew up in Apple River, IL where she attended Warren High School. She participated in singing competition and marching band. She moved to Indianapolis, IN to attend House of James Beauty School, and there met and married her beloved husband. She resided in Indiana for many years, first in Indianapolis then Charlottesville and New Palestine before moving to Ocean, NJ 4 years ago to be closer to her son.
Carol Ann was the owner and operator of Clip & Curl Beauty Shop in Indianapolis and cut and styled hair for most of her life. She loved singing, reading, cooking, gardening, sewing, fishing, and doing puzzles. She loved playing Words with Friends and Farmtown. She was always up for a game of checkers, and could only be beat by her younger brother Lyle. She had many hobbies including beading bracelets and necklaces, card design and bee keeping. She loved animals. Over the years, she kept and raised dogs, cats, horses, cows, ducks, chickens, rabbits and turkeys. She played the piano, organ, accordion and french horn. She loved to travel and in the course of her life visited the 48 continental states and 10 countries.
She loved the Lord and was a source of comfort and spiritual guidance to everyone. She was a member of the Franklin Road Baptist Church in Indianapolis where she sang in the choir, and taught Sunday and vacation bible school.
Carol Ann loved her family and family was what mattered most to her. She was predeceased by her parents Paul H. and Christine M. (nee Robinson) Hoffman. Surviving is her devoted husband of 59 years Jerry E. Duncan, her loving son David B. Duncan MD of Asbury Park and his partner Alessandro Motter, her 3 brothers Gary Hoffman of Monroe, WI, Terry Hoffman of Maple Grove, MN, Lyle Hoffman of LaSalle, CO, and her 2 sisters Sharon Fontenot of Spring, TX, and Mae Olson of Chaska, MN.
Private funeral services were held under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall, NJ.
To offer condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Asso
Ocean, NJ - Carol Ann Hoffman Duncan, 78, of Ocean, NJ passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her devoted family.
Born in Savanna, IL, Carol Ann grew up in Apple River, IL where she attended Warren High School. She participated in singing competition and marching band. She moved to Indianapolis, IN to attend House of James Beauty School, and there met and married her beloved husband. She resided in Indiana for many years, first in Indianapolis then Charlottesville and New Palestine before moving to Ocean, NJ 4 years ago to be closer to her son.
Carol Ann was the owner and operator of Clip & Curl Beauty Shop in Indianapolis and cut and styled hair for most of her life. She loved singing, reading, cooking, gardening, sewing, fishing, and doing puzzles. She loved playing Words with Friends and Farmtown. She was always up for a game of checkers, and could only be beat by her younger brother Lyle. She had many hobbies including beading bracelets and necklaces, card design and bee keeping. She loved animals. Over the years, she kept and raised dogs, cats, horses, cows, ducks, chickens, rabbits and turkeys. She played the piano, organ, accordion and french horn. She loved to travel and in the course of her life visited the 48 continental states and 10 countries.
She loved the Lord and was a source of comfort and spiritual guidance to everyone. She was a member of the Franklin Road Baptist Church in Indianapolis where she sang in the choir, and taught Sunday and vacation bible school.
Carol Ann loved her family and family was what mattered most to her. She was predeceased by her parents Paul H. and Christine M. (nee Robinson) Hoffman. Surviving is her devoted husband of 59 years Jerry E. Duncan, her loving son David B. Duncan MD of Asbury Park and his partner Alessandro Motter, her 3 brothers Gary Hoffman of Monroe, WI, Terry Hoffman of Maple Grove, MN, Lyle Hoffman of LaSalle, CO, and her 2 sisters Sharon Fontenot of Spring, TX, and Mae Olson of Chaska, MN.
Private funeral services were held under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall, NJ.
To offer condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Asso
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.