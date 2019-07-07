Services
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-898-4462
Carol Ann Shimer


1928 - 2019
Carol Ann Shimer

Indianapolis - Carol Ann Shimer, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A private graveside service was held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Indianapolis. A public memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Hoosier Village at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave online condolences for the family, and view updated service details, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 7, 2019
