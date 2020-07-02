Carol Anne Grube Buck
Venice, Florida - Carol Anne Grube Buck, 76, passed away on June 30, 2020, in Venice, Florida. She was born on March 21, 1944, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Elizabeth and William Grube.
Carol Anne was Valedictorian of her graduating class at Southport High School in Indianapolis and went on to become a courageous businesswoman. She never let anything stand in her way of being a strong independent woman, during a time when women were taught to be dependent. She assisted those in need, and frequently helped family friends and others through hard times in their lives. She was a jewelry fanatic and spent countless hours with her grandchildren teaching them about her favorite hobby. She taught both her children and grandchildren to be strong and fearless, to take pride in their accomplishments, and to be good people in this world, as that's the exact type of person she was too. Carol Anne always dreamed of and talked about retiring in Florida one day, and it was there that she spent the last years of her life.
Carol Anne is survived by her brother Bill Grube, her children Maura Hurry and Rick Buck, and her grandchildren Corinne Giambra, Balyn Brotheridge, Emery Buck, and Gus Buck.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 7th at 10:00am at the Mt. Pleasant Greenwood Cemetery, 734 North Morgantown Road, Greenwood, IN. Those wishing to attend the service will be asked to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Homes, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana.
