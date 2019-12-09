|
Carol Barnes
Carol Barnes, 78, passed peacefully from this life to the next on Thursday, December 5, surrounded by family and friends.
A pastor's wife for 57 years, Carol led countless souls to the Lord, discipling many of them over the years; she taught English to a Russian Jewish community; tutored dozens of children and taught illiterate adults to read; mentored girls at Wheeler Mission; taught countless Sunday school and VBS classes to both children and their mothers; taught crafts at church camp for many years; and counseled many wives to love and honor their husbands.
Carol made about 27 mission trips to China, carrying in thousands of Bibles to those starving for the Gospel. In her travels, she spoke words of encouragement to Chinese, Koreans, Vietnamese, Thai and Burmese believers.
Carol worked many years at Agape Christian Bookstore, filling the spiritual needs of many of the customers there.
She wrote many stories of her experiences, distributing them to those who wished to read them. She submitted some of the stories for publication. Her favorite pastime was reading the Bible. She had strong, Bible-based convictions, and stood by them to the very end. Carol never retired; teaching, serving and ministering until just weeks before her death.
Carol was a woman of true, dedicated trust in her glorious Lord. She was a wife, mother, teacher, missionary and friend to all who knew her.
As you read this, Carol is placing her star-encrusted crown at the feet of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. (Revelation 4:10-11)
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019