Carol J. Graham
Carthage - 87, passed away May 3, 2019. She was born February 16, 1932 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Chester J. and Stella K. Young Cecil. Carol was a supervisor at Community Hospital East and North, retiring from both and employed at Mid-American Lab, retiring in 2010. She was a member of Saint Simon Catholic Church. Carol was an avid bingo player, loved the casino, traveling and especially her family
A Rite of Christian Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, with visitation two hours prior starting at 10:00 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, 8155 Oaklandon Road, Indianapolis.
Carol is survived by her children; Kathleen S.
Zeilinga (Fred), Barbara A. Brady, and F. Kevin Brady (Diane); sister, Shirley Skelley (James); seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Carol was the third from youngest of sixteen children. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph E. Graham.www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019