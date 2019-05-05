Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Simon Catholic Church
8155 Oaklandon Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Simon Catholic Church
8155 Oaklandon Road,
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Graham


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol J. Graham Obituary
Carol J. Graham

Carthage - 87, passed away May 3, 2019. She was born February 16, 1932 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Chester J. and Stella K. Young Cecil. Carol was a supervisor at Community Hospital East and North, retiring from both and employed at Mid-American Lab, retiring in 2010. She was a member of Saint Simon Catholic Church. Carol was an avid bingo player, loved the casino, traveling and especially her family

A Rite of Christian Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, with visitation two hours prior starting at 10:00 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, 8155 Oaklandon Road, Indianapolis.

Carol is survived by her children; Kathleen S.

Zeilinga (Fred), Barbara A. Brady, and F. Kevin Brady (Diane); sister, Shirley Skelley (James); seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Carol was the third from youngest of sixteen children. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph E. Graham.www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now