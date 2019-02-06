|
Carol J. Lyons Atherton Clarkson
Indianapolis - Carol Jeannie Goranson Delaplane Lyons Atherton Clarkson, 83, was called to her eternal resting place on February 1, 2019 after a short battle with Cancer.
Born December 12, 1935 to the late Charles Goranson and Juanita Boyer Goranson. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jeannie A. Delaplane. Carol graduated from Kokomo High School in 1954, then from Herron School of Art, East Carolina University, Appalachian State University, and University of Arizona with a doctorate's degree in fine arts with a focus in education.
Carol taught everything from K-12 at Pike, IPS, Ayden & Watauga County in N.C, Kokomo School Corp, and Western School System. She also taught at IUPUI Kokomo and Appalachian State.
Carol is survived by her beloved husband Scott Clarkson, loving children John W. Delaplane of Tucson, AZ and Kristin Coryell (Bruce), brother, Dean Goranson of Terre Haute, IN; grandchildren, Ashley Coryell, Kristen Harlason, Tim & Mike Davis, Tony & Denise Bouchard; Great Grandchildren, Bella, Zack, Elizabeth, Nate, Poter, and Vixley.
In memory of Carol the family request that you wear something colorful to the service to honor her amazing life.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6-8pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North. Funeral service will follow on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11am at the funeral center. Burial will be held at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Please share an online memory or condolence of Carol at www.flannerbuchanan.com. In lieu of flowers memorials contributions may be made to the Mary Kay Foundation P.O. Box 799044 Dallas, TX 75379-9044 or Herron School of Art & Design P.O. Box 6460 Indianapolis, IN 46206-6460 or 5635 West 96th Street, 0Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46278 or IOForesters.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 6, 2019