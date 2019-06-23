|
Carol J. Rahman
Carmel - Carol J. Rahman, 71 of Carmel, passed away at her home Thursday, June 20, 2019. Carol was born January 5, 1948 in Detroit, MI, and grew up in Wayne, MI. Carol attended the University of Michigan and received her degree from Wright State University.
Carol was an avid gardener and was a member of the Indianapolis Garden Club and the Garden Club of Dayton (Ohio). Her family will remember her love of cooking, photography and pottery.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Carol is survived by her husband, Dr. Jon Rahman; sons, Jeffrey Rahman and Jon (wife, Adrienne) Rahman; grandchildren, Isabella, Wyatt, Scarlette and Beckett Rahman; mother, Jean Tobias Hileman; sister, Elizabeth Jerman.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019