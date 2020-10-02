Carol J. Reynolds
On Saturday September 26th, Carol Jemison Reynolds—mother of three, grandmother of eight, and beloved wife—passed away at her home in The Barrington of Carmel at age 81, only 7 months shy of her 60th wedding anniversary.
She was born in Asheville, North Carolina on August 5th, 1939 to George and Beatrice Jemison—twenty-six days before Germany invaded Poland.
She moved to Missoula, Montana in 1950. Then to Berkeley, California in 1953. She graduated as the valedictorian of El Cerrito High School in 1957.
She graduated with a BA in Home Economics at the University of Connecticut where she met a Yalie named Bob Reynolds. He fell for her blue eyes and wit. For her senior project, she designed and made her own wedding dress. She graduated with honors on June 11, 1961. Her fashion sketches are family treasures.
She loved to travel with Bob and together they visited more than 60 countries. Her favorite trip included a week in Florence, Italy—also her mother's favorite place.
The knowledge of our family's history can be credited to Carol, a talented genealogist and storyteller.
As a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, she was an example of faith to the seminary students and others she loved to teach.
She loved chocolate and the color pink. Few compare in grace and kindness. She will be missed until we meet her again.
