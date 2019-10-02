Services
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Stout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Stout

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol J. Stout Obituary
Carol J. Stout

Mooresville - On Tuesday, September 30, 2019, Carol Stout, loving wife of Chuck Stout and mother of four children, resident of Mooresville, IN, former resident of New Port Richey, FL, passed away at the age of 76 surrounded by family and friends. Carol was born in Columbus, Indiana to the late Clyde and Dollie (Burton) Streeval.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years and her children: Cherie (Evan) Klawun; Cheryl (Steve) Ward; Cindy Eaton; Chuck Stout, Jr. Grandchildren: Andrew Klawun; Stacie Klawun; Aaron Klawun and Kasey (Jordan) Hunt. Greatgrandchild: Joseph Klawun. Best friend: Kathy Fred and Grand-dog-ter: Bella Klawun.

Despite suffering and surviving severe medical issues and tremendous pain for the past two years, her spectacular sense of humor never faltered. She was truly a valiant warrior who battled ferociously to live. She was an avid reader and devoted caregiver to her husband. In her youth, she was a talented roller skater and collector of teddy bears and SnowBabies. Most of all she loved her husband and family deeply and unconditionally. Though her journey is over, our kind and beautiful Mommy will live forever in our hearts and memories.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Carol's life on Saturday, October 5th from 2-4pm at Carlisle- Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville, IN, with services beginning at 4pm Saturday in the funeral home.

Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now