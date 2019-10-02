|
Carol J. Stout
Mooresville - On Tuesday, September 30, 2019, Carol Stout, loving wife of Chuck Stout and mother of four children, resident of Mooresville, IN, former resident of New Port Richey, FL, passed away at the age of 76 surrounded by family and friends. Carol was born in Columbus, Indiana to the late Clyde and Dollie (Burton) Streeval.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years and her children: Cherie (Evan) Klawun; Cheryl (Steve) Ward; Cindy Eaton; Chuck Stout, Jr. Grandchildren: Andrew Klawun; Stacie Klawun; Aaron Klawun and Kasey (Jordan) Hunt. Greatgrandchild: Joseph Klawun. Best friend: Kathy Fred and Grand-dog-ter: Bella Klawun.
Despite suffering and surviving severe medical issues and tremendous pain for the past two years, her spectacular sense of humor never faltered. She was truly a valiant warrior who battled ferociously to live. She was an avid reader and devoted caregiver to her husband. In her youth, she was a talented roller skater and collector of teddy bears and SnowBabies. Most of all she loved her husband and family deeply and unconditionally. Though her journey is over, our kind and beautiful Mommy will live forever in our hearts and memories.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Carol's life on Saturday, October 5th from 2-4pm at Carlisle- Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville, IN, with services beginning at 4pm Saturday in the funeral home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019