Carol Jean Dyer
Greenwood - Carol Dyer was released from the struggles of this life May 14, 2020 having reached the age of 98. She grew up with her mother's parents after her own mother died just days after her birth June 15, 1921. She came of age during the Depression which left her with a love of simple joys: playing the card game Bridge with friends, taking walks with friends or along various travels, and immersing herself in church service.
After recovering from tuberculosis in her late teen years, she graduated from Indiana University and married Robert Rockwell Dyer in 1945. Together they reared two daughters, Elaine (Steven) Rainey and Leone (Roger) Burns. She spent 59 years selling magazines on the phone, using the "smile in her voice" to make friends that way. She volunteered at the Indianapolis Art Museum as a docent for over 30 years. She took many trips to experience other cultures, but her favorite trips included her grandchildren.
She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Kyle Rainey, Chad (Angela) Rainey, Todd Rainey, Jack Burns and Debra Mike) Czepizak. She will also be missed by 3 great-grandchildren: Nika, Vaeda, and Coraline.
Carol's Christian faith brought her to several areas of service including teaching Sunday School, mission trips, singing in the choir and serving on the church board of elders. Her very great joy was being with family, especially her five grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
Carol looked forward to seeing her husband Bob and her savior Jesus as she "enters His gates with thanksgiving." Psalm 100:4
Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the family will hold a private funeral service with a Celebration of Carol's Life planned for a later date.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 14 to May 17, 2020.