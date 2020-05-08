Carol Jean Kaeuper DeardorffIndianapolis - Carol Jean Kaeuper Deardorff, 85, of Indianapolis peacefully entered into her eternal rest with her Savior Jesus Christ on May 6, 2020. She was born on November 17th, 1934 to Robert Frederick Gerhard Kaeuper and Rhea Margaret (Feezer) Kaeuper in Richmond Indiana.Carol was a 1953 graduate of Richmond High School and received her Bachelor's degree in Education from Ball State University in 1956 .Carol married the love of her life, Ross Arthur Deardorff on November 18th,1956. Their union brought on countless adventures in life that she never anticipated. Carol was passionate about her family, immediate and extended, and loved her 4 children unconditionally. Time spent with her husband Ross, Lynn, David, Stephen and Lisa brought special joy to her as well as time spent with her 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.As a newlywed, Carol began her elementary teaching career in Texas where her husband Ross was a jet pilot instructor with the Air Force. They met many life long friends during their time there. In her first year of marriage Carol cooked a different homemade entree for each dinner for 365 days! When it came time to move, they chose to make their home in Indiana, eventually settling in Indianapolis and Fishers.The biggest adventure of her life began in 1966 when she and Ross started their own business, Century Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Century manufactures and has produced over 400 products for the past 54 years. Many of their products are life saving to those who use them. Carol always felt she was being used by the Lord by being the Operations Manager at Century and working there diligently until the age of 82. Carol was an amazing business woman who met each challenge with integrity and strength. Running a business and working every day with her husband brought Carol much happiness and just a few headaches. She chose to find something joyful about each day, no matter what the difficulties of being a business owner were. She treated her employees and customers professionally and kindly.Carol was an active member of Lutheran churches her whole life and felt it was her duty and legacy to teach her children and grandchildren about the Lord. She was an active prayer warrior, going to the Lord with her worries and her thankfulness. Christ the Savior Lutheran Church in Fishers is her home church. She deeply loved her church family and the many friends she had there, as well as all the delicious food and conversation at potlucks! Through the years she used her many talents to serve on various committees, in Bible studies and womens groups. Carol's greatest talent and the one that brought her and others the most joy was singing in the church choir. She had a beautiful voice and loved to use it to worship her Lord. She did this for over 65 years, saying, "Singing helps to keep me grounded in the Lord".Carol was kind hearted to all, never judgmental. It was often said about her, "She is the sweetest and kindest person I have ever met" and that," She had a gentle soul". She was patient, hard working, full of integrity and enjoyed all of nature that God created. Carol often pointed out to others a beautiful sunset, stunning flowers or changing leaves. Carol was intentional about putting others' needs before her own, in small and large ways.She gave generously throughout her life to organizations such as Campus Crusade for Christ and Compassion International, through which she and her husband sponsored a child monthly for over 45 years. Ross and Carol thought it was important to help others and one way they lived this out was by giving blood every 8 weeks for 60 years. This selfless act alone helped thousands.Carol was an amazing woman that was well loved by many. She had a beautiful smile and her husband Ross loved to make her laugh. Carol treasured Ross and delighted in his love for her. She was very proud of her children,grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. She always encouraged them, prayed for them enjoyed time with them. The annual family Cookie Day tradition with her children and grandchildren was an event, 28 years running, that she delighted in every year. Having children, grandchildren and great-grand children fulfilled a childhood dream of hers and she thought each one of them was so very special.Carol is survived by a loving family who will miss her dearly, including her husband of 64 years, Ross A. Deardorff of Indianapolis, Indiana; three children, Diana Lynn (Hua) Meng of Indianapolis, Stephen Robert Deardorff (Kathy) of Indianapolis, Lisa Kay (Michael) Buck of Kokomo, Indiana, seven grandchildren, Isaac Meng, Nathan ( Elise) Deardorff, Hannah Clio Deardorff, Christopher ( Angela) Manfred, David (Jamie) Manfred,Rachel Manfred and Ryan Manfred and five great grandchildren. Carol will also be desperately missed by her cousin and life long friend, Ann Adelle Downing. Carol was preceded in death by her infant son, David Ross Deardorff and her parents, Robert and Rhea Kaeuper.Private services will be conducted by Pastor Brian Derrer at Christ the Savior Lutheran Church in Fishers, IN. A Celebration of Life service will be open to the public on July 18th at Christ the Savior Church. She will be laid to rest at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to The Lewy Body Dementia Association, LBDA, 912 Killan Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or to Compassion International,Colorado Springs, CO, 80997.