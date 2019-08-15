Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Fountain Square Church of Christ
1041 Spruce Street
Indianapolis, IN
Carol Jeanne Jarvis


1939 - 2019
Carol Jeanne Jarvis Obituary
Carol Jeanne Jarvis

Indianapolis - Carol Jeanne Jarvis, 79, passed from this life on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Mrs. Jarvis was born on November 23rd, 1939 in Missouri, but grew up and lived her life in Indianapolis.

She began her career as a librarian, and then served the Indianapolis Public Schools System as a secretary for over 30 years, retiring in 2006. Jeanne was a kind-hearted soul who was loved by everyone she met. Her home was at all times open to her son's friends, and many of them continually say how she always made them feel special. Her backyard was the neighborhood "sports complex" for the kids on Randolph Street in the 1970's. Baseball, basketball, football and any sport boys could think up were played at Jeanne's house.

She enjoyed connecting with old friends from grade school 39, reading, watching hockey games in the 1980's, collecting 45 records (over 10,000!) going to Edward's Drive Inn and all things Coke. Jeanne was a dedicated mother who worked two jobs for many years to support her sons. She truly put them ahead of herself.

Mrs. Jeanne Jarvis was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister. She is survived by her sons Tracy Jarvis and his wife Jennifer of Indianapolis, and Bryan Jarvis of San Angelo, Texas. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Dylan Jarvis, Madeline Jarvis and four siblings.

The family will hold a "Celebration of Life" service for Jeanne on September 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Fountain Square Church of Christ, 1041 Spruce Street,

Indianapolis, Indiana 46203.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 15, 2019
