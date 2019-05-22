Carol Johnson



Indianapolis - Carol Sue Johnson, 67, passed away May 19, 2019. She was born Sept. 13, 1951 in Indpls., IN, the daughter of the late Tom and Delores Watson. She leaves behind daughter, Renee Abraham and her grandchildren, Tabitha and Tyler. She is also survived by sisters, Shirley Merder and Nancy Bradley. Carol retired from Roche after 36 years of service in 2011. She held many high-ranking positions. She was tireless in securing a good life for her daughter and herself. She will be missed by many. Jesus taught us to lay down our lives for others. In fact, Jesus stated, "The father loves me because I lay down my life that I may have it back again." (John 10:17) Please direct memorial contributions in Carols name to . Indiana Funeral Care entrusted with arrangements; no services will be held. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 22, 2019