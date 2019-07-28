|
|
Carol June Bodie
Indianapolis - Carol June Bodie born October 20th, 1943 in Clinton, Indiana passed away on July 25th, 2019 peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side.
Carol graduated from Clinton High School in 1961 and attended St. Mary's of the Woods College. Carol was a 40 plus year registered nurse and served as Associate Professor at Indiana State University and Ivy Tech State College. Carol loved to line dance and spend time with her family. She is affectionately known as "Nini" to her grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her husband of 54 years, Lloyd; her three children, Doug (Karla), Blair, Greg (Sarah); and seven grandchildren, Morgan, Carter, Bodie, Drew, Hadley, Caralyne, and Charlie Mae. Carol was preceded in death by her parents John and Helen Ousky.
Services will be private for her family. Arrangements were entrusted to G.H. Hermann Greenwood Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019