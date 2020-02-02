|
|
Carol K. Harold
Franklin, IN - Carol K. Harold 85 of Franklin, IN passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Otterbein Franklin Seniorlife Community. She was born September 5, 1934 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, IN to Edgar Darling Kendrick and Nohondas (Richmond) Kendrick. She was a 1952 graduate of Thomas Carr High School in Indianapolis, IN. She had worked at the Missions Building in administration for the Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Indianapolis, IN for 26 years. She attended Nineveh Christian Church and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 366 in Nineveh. She had served as secretary and treasurer of the United Midget Racing Association and officer at the Nineveh Senior Center. She was known to many as "Sweet Tomato" the clown where she entertained company picnics and private parties for many years, and was the founder of I Love Indy Clowns Organization. She enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Pacers, Indianapolis Fever, especially with the NCAA Final Four was in Indianapolis, attending the Ford Fan Fest with NASCAR, attending the 500 parade and St. Patrick's Parade. Survivors include her daughter Chandy Wilcoxon and son in law David of Trafalgar, IN, four grandchildren Travis Harold of Greenwood, IN, Derrick Harold of Greenwood, IN, Brandon Hannebaum of Franklin, IN and Melissa Brown of Columbus, IN, five great grandchildren Kaylie DeMaree, Whitney Hannebaum, Taylor Hannebaum, Brayden Hannebaum and Carter Harold, and her daughter in law Debbie Harold of Greenwood, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son O.J. "Okie" Harold Jr. on June 7, 2018. Pastor Doug Adams will conduct a service on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 7PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN where the family will received friends from 3PM till service time. A graveside service will follow on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10AM at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Johnson County 3827 North Graham Road Franklin, IN 46131 or at www.hsjc.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020