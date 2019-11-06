|
|
Dr. Carol L. (Kimbrough) Snorten
Indianapolis - 67, transitioned from labor to reward on October 30th. A treasured daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, niece, aunt, Soror, colleague and friend; Her diligent work ethic and high regard for education shone through her 30+ year career as an educator, and inspired scores of students to attend college. She also worked faithfully in her church and for a host of community organizations. Additionally, she was an active member of the Alpha Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She loved her students, community and sorority; but her greatest joy in life was her family. She sent us out into the world knowing who we are and whose we are; for that we will be forever grateful. Services: 12pm on Saturday, November 9th with visitation from 10am until the time of service at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019