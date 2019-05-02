|
Carol Lee Purves DeLoughery
Newnan - Carol Lee Purves DeLoughery, 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Newnan, Georgia.
Born November 28, 1937 in Indianapolis, Indiana, Carol, or "Clee" as her friends called her, attended Broad Ripple High School. After graduation, she went on to Indiana University, where she became an active member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Carol joyfully spent her adult life raising her daughters, actively participating in church activities, including singing in the choir, and also found time to organize numerous social events to entertain her friends & family. She especially loved to travel & enjoyed many adventures around the globe. Those who knew her will miss her sarcastic sense of humor, along with her feisty zest for life.
Carol is survived by her husband, James A DeLoughery; her sister Gayle Ann Purves Anderson & her husband John of Dallas, TX; her daughters, Terri Gruenert Sprayberry & her husband Donald of Newnan, GA, Stephanie Gruenert Corbier & her husband Jerry of Phoenix, AZ; her grandchildren: Lauren Poe Bauer, Glenn Sprayberry Gay & her husband Jim, Emily Sprayberry Burg & her husband Joey, Carol Lee Sprayberry Yarbrough & her husband Miles, Hunter Corbier; her great-grandchildren: Morgan Poe, Madison Cartner, Luke Hice, Brewer, Annie, & Houston Burg, Davis Gay, Kinsley Corbier, Parker Yarbrough.
A funeral service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Newnan, Georgia at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 2, 2019, officiated by Reverend Asa Mangham. Carol's family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Wesley Woods in Newnan for their loving care of Carol. Donations may be made in Carol's name to Wesley Woods of Newnan, 2280 N Highway 29, Newnan, Georgia 30265. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.mckoon.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 2, 2019