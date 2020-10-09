Carol Leona O'Loughlin
Indianapolis - age 85, of Indianapolis, passed away October 7, 2020. She was born July 17, 1935 in Terre Haute, Indiana to the late Henry E. and Helen (Nacke) Broemmelsiek. Carol graduated high school at St. Joseph Academy in South Bend, Indiana in 1953. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Physics and Mathematics from Marquette University in 1957, her Master of Science in Physics from Purdue University in 1962 and her Ph. D. in Solid State Physics from Tulane University in 1968.
Carol worked for Bendix Corporation in South Bend for 3 years, Boeing Co. in New Orleans for a year and Tulane University for 5 years. She was a Professor at IUPUI for 28 years where she taught physics and electrical engineering.
Passionate about teaching, Carol received The Wisner-Stoelk Outstanding Faculty Award from Purdue University School of Engineering and Technology in 1983 and 1995 and the Outstanding Teaching Award in Electrical Engineering from 1986-1998. She also received U.S. Navy EMPF Recognition in 1994. She was a member of Sigma Pi Sigma (Physics Honor Society) and American Physical Society.
Carol was an active member of Christ the King Parish for 47 years, serving and participating in many capacities. She was an avid woodworker and a master at crossword puzzles. As a devoted mother and caring grandmother, she will be greatly missed.
Carol is survived by her children, Catherine "Kate" (Kevin) O'Connell, Marian (Kevin) Power and Leo (Carrie) O'Loughlin; grandchildren, Erin O'Connell, Anna O'Connell, Mary O'Connell, Cassie Clark, Allison Clark and Mary O'Loughlin; and many nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, John Rice O'Loughlin; her parents and her siblings Gene, Marc and Ray.
A visitation for Carol will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Feeney Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220. The Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed and can be accessed at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 15th by visiting Carol's tribute page online at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com
or by visiting Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary's Facebook page.