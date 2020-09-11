Carol Louise Haak
Indianapolis - Carol Louise Haak, 72, of Indianapolis, Indiana, entered into eternal glory and met her Lord and Savior on September 10, 2020, due to complications caused by ALS.
Carol was given life by her Creator and born to the late Werner and Dorothy (Westphal) Haak, on July 31, 1948, in Berwyn, Illinois. Carol received the gift of Holy Baptism and became a Child of God on August 15, 1948, at St. John's Lutheran Church, La Grange, Illinois. She publicly confessed her faith and was confirmed on June 3, 1962, at St. James Ev. Lutheran Church, Lafayette, Indiana. Carol remained a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod. She graduated from Southwestern High School, Lafayette, Indiana, on May 26, 1966. Carol attended St. Paul's College, Concordia, Missouri, from 1966 to 1968. She then attended Concordia Teacher's College, Seward, Nebraska, and graduated on May 30, 1970, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education with an emphasis on English and Theology.
Miss Haak began her teaching career when she accepted a Divine Call to Salem Lutheran School, Farrar, Missouri, in 1970. She continued in the mission field at Lutheran schools in Belvidere, Illinois; Lafayette, Indiana; Hobart, Indiana; and Chicago, Illinois. After more than 40 years of teaching, she retired in 2012 after serving for 13 years as a teacher and librarian at Calvary Lutheran School, Indianapolis, Indiana. Miss Haak was also a part-time librarian for the Indianapolis Public Library for several years.
Carol had a unique wit and thrived on spontaneity. She was an avid reader and history buff; enjoyed playing games; and collected numerous Eeyore and snowman items. Carol loved to travel, go camping, and visit with family and friends. She also lived a life filled with music. Carol participated in choirs while in college and at all of her congregations; directed numerous school musicals; was a member of the Marion County chorus of Melody Makers; and taught herself to play the recorder and recently the psaltery.
Carol is survived by her sisters, Gloria (Elwood) Bredehoeft of Indianapolis, Indiana; Grace (Ronald) Gillespie of West Lafayette, Indiana; and Nancy (John) Maas of Kansas City, Missouri; and her brother, Larry (Sally) Haak of Elizabethtown, Indiana. She is also survived by her step-brother, Steven (Sherry) Burkhardt of Garland, Texas, and step-sister, Susan (Alfred) Borges of Lafayette, Indiana. In addition, Carol is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. She was preceded by her parents and step-mother, Vivian (Wagoner-Burkhardt) Haak.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 14, 2020, beginning at 9:30 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3932 MiCasa Ave, Indianapolis, Indiana. At 11:00 AM, a funeral service will be conducted outside at the church's pavilion. Please bring a lawn chair, if you are able. There will be plenty of room to social distance, but please bring a mask. Internment will occur after the funeral service at Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations be sent in Carol's honor to Concordia University, Seward, Nebraska (cune.edu
); Concordia Theological Seminary, Ft. Wayne, Indiana (ctsfw.edu
); or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Indianapolis, Indiana (stpaulsindy.com
).