Carol Lucille VanDeman
Carol Lucille Van Deman

Franklin - Carol Lucille Van Deman, 93, of Franklin, IN went home to be with her Savior on November 13, 2020 while holding hands with her loving husband of 69 years, William Raymond Van Deman. Born in Long Island, New York, she moved to Indiana at a young age and met Bill.

Carol was a graduate of Wittenberg University where she was a member of Kappa Delta. She was a charter member of Rosedale Hills United Methodist Church in Indianapolis, IN and served in many areas. Carol was an elementary teacher at IPS #20 from 1949-1952. She volunteered for several years for Meals on Wheels and 500 Festival where she drove Mario Andretti in the 500 parade. Her greatest accomplishment in life was her 5 children, 23 grandchildren, and 31 great- grandchildren. She was an only child and wanted lots of kids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Harriet Holman.

A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery.

Carol is survived by her husband William 'Bill" Van Deman of Franklin, IN, her sons Mark (Susan) Van Deman of Florida, Keith (Linda) Van Deman of Indianapolis, IN; Brian (Terri) Van Deman of Indianapolis, IN; Todd (Vanesa ) Van Deman of Franklin, IN; and daughter Julie (Glenn) Rice of Franklin, IN. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein Franklin Seniorlife Community, 1070 West Jefferson Street, Franklin, IN 46131. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202.








Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
