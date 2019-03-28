|
Carol M. Taylor, a.k.a, Edain McCoy
Indianapolis, IN - Carol M. Taylor, also known as author Edain McCoy, passed away on March 21, 2019.
Carol was born on August 11, 1957 in South Bend, Indiana to Donald and Billie Taylor. She studied at Lynchburg College in Virginia, received her BA in History from the University of Texas, and her MA in Fine Arts from Butler University, and worked as a teacher at both Arsenal Tech and Crispus Attucks High Schools. She was a world-renowned author, Reiki Master, involved in the Sheltie Rescue of Central Indiana, and Tango enthusiast.
She leaves behind her mother, Billie Taylor; brother, Richard Taylor (Tammy); nieces, Rachel Baxter (Paul), Lindsey Baxter, and Sarah Baxter; uncle Ronnie Taylor (Christine); and her beloved fur babies, Scamper and Casey. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carol's honor may be to the Sheltie Rescue of Central Indiana.
Friends and family are invited to gather from 10:00am-2:00pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East, a funeral service will follow at 2:00pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 28, 2019