Carol S. Lipp Woods Hume, 76, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away February 11, 2020. She was born on October 17, 1943 to the late Harold and Freda Lipp in Defiance, OH. Carol married Philip A. Woods, who preceded her in death, on April 6, 1968. She married Gary L. Hume on December 3, 1993. Carol worked at Indiana National Bank, First Chicago National Bank and Bank One as well as Walker Carvey & Associates LLP. She was a long time member of Allisonville Christian Church and served as the administrative assistant, played in the Handbell Choir, served on the Growth Committee, Diaconate, Worship & Spiritual Life and was CWF Board Secretary. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Carol is survived by her loving husband, Gary; children Jenny (Jim) Hoffman and Kelly (Dave) Solyom; step-children, Gretchen (Randy) Martin and Chris Hume; grandchildren Andrew Solyom, Anna Hoffman, Rachel Hoffman and Jackson Solyom. She is preceded in passing by her brother, Gary W. Lipp. Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11am, with visitation at 10am, at Allisonville Christian Church at 7701 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Allisonville Christian Church with proceeds benefitting missions.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020