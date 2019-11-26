Services
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Carol S. York Obituary
Carol S. York

Evansville - Carol S. York, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family. She was born in Indianapolis on November 27, 1943 to the late Lavern and Mary Jane Smith.

Carol was a homemaker and member of Zionsville Presbyterian Church. She had been a Stephen Minister and Computer Coordinator at Southport Presbyterian Church. Her greatest pleasures were bible study, gardening, and hosting family gatherings. She was "professional" shopper and enjoyed decorating for the holidays.

Carol is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dr. Ron York; daughters, Cheryl (Niranjan) Vasan and Bethann Strodel; son, Rob (Lisa) York; grandchildren, Beth (Erin), Nick, Chandrika, Tark, Christina, Stacia and Andrew; brothers, Ron (Linda) Smith, Mike (Diane) Smith; sister, Donna (Buddy) Padgett; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Miss Ellie Underfoot.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Richie Smith.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 7 from 11: a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at ARN Funeral & Cremation Services, 11411 N Michigan Rd, Zionsville, IN 46077. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
