Fishers -Carol Angelee Condiff Sears, 90 of Fishers, Indiana went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 10, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10 am to 12 pm on Fri, March 13, 2020 at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. Services will follow at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to either the Special Olympics of Hamilton County or the USO of Indiana. For full obituary please see indianafuneralcare.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
