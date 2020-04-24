|
Carol Sue Rowlison
Fishers - Went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the age of 85.
Carol was born on January 28, 1935, the daughter of Frieda (Spangler) and Mike Feeley. Carol grew up in Indianapolis and was the salutatorian of her graduating class at Ben Davis High School. While attending Ben Davis, she met DJ Rowlison who would become the love of her life and husband of 59 years. Married on October 20, 1951, Carol and DJ had a beautiful life together raising two children, Susan and Ty.
Carol had a great passion for helping others and was a tireless advocate for children. An avid long-distance swimmer, she taught hundreds of children to swim at Westlake Beach Club. She earned a B.S. in Psychology from Indiana University and upon graduating, began a 25-year career as a social worker for Indiana DCS in Marion County. After retirement, Carol continued serving others as a Court Appointed Special Advocate and was recognized as the Indiana CASA of the Year in 1988. Throughout her career, Carol touched countless lives, helped hundreds of children to achieve better life outcomes, and gained many life-long friendships.
For Carol, family was everything! Holidays with her family were especially important as she loved to decorate, wrap gifts, and cook the most wonderful meals. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, attending school events and sporting activities. She also enjoyed hiking, bird watching, and gardening. Everyone who knew Carol said that she had a great sense of style.
In recent years, Carol was a resident at The Hearth of Windermere. Although her memory was beginning to fade, she never lost her wit, humor, and sass. She kept the staff laughing and was a joy to be around. We would like to give special thanks to her nurse, Angelina and the staff for their dedication.
Although Carol deserves so much more, a private graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery for immediate family, due to the current restrictions. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Humane Society.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Frieda Feeley; and husband, DJ Rowlison. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Wilson & husband Curt; her son, Ty Rowlison & wife Debbie; four grandchildren; Sarah DeGolyer, Alison Langebartels, Katie Pezold, & Sam Rowlison, and seven great-grandchildren; Caleb, Liam, Anabella, Elijah, Jacob, Emerson, & Nailah.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020