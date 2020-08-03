Carol Sue Scott



Indianapolis - Carol Sue Scott ("Sue" or "Susie"), 76, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was summoned by Our Father on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Carol was born on September 21, 1943, to Edgar James Walkup and Ida Rose (Mandabach) Walkup. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Michael ("Mike") Scott, father Edgar ("Ed") James, and mother Ida ("Rose"). She is survived by her 4 loving children, Charles ("Chuck") (Ronda) Scott, Anita (Tim) Turner, Connie (Doug) Hoeferkamp, and James (Rayline) Scott; 8 grandchildren, Robert (Jenny), Ryan (Katie), Cory, Brandon, Alden, Renden, Kalia and Kailani; 1 great-grandchild, Henry; and siblings, Annie (Mike) Keesee, Al (Mona) Walkup, Bonnie (Monty) Marsh, Clara (Clarence) Long, Rex (Rhonda) Walkup, Alice, and Joe (Linda).



Carol was blessed with a charm that lit up every room and gathering in which she was present. She found great joy in making others happy. It's safe to say that nearly every event or activity that Carol participated in resulted in immense enjoyment for everyone involved. Even on the job or as a patient during health struggles, she found ways to crack jokes, sing songs, and fill the air with merriment. Her joyful nature was infectious. She deeply loved her large family and the list of friendships she developed over the years is endless. If you knew Carol you loved her, and no doubt hold fond memories of her. Carol's capabilities were vast. She could work shifts at 2 different jobs, make a meal for a family of 6, and then rebuild a carburetor all in one day. She was naturally mechanically inclined and was quick to help others in many ways. She changed tires in the rain, fixed sewing machines and vacuuming cleaners, and worked on cars. She neither gloated about her amazing abilities, nor asked for anything in return. Although Carol struggled with various health conditions, she was an exemplary example of determination and strength. Even her caregivers adored her to such a degree that many used their work breaks to visit with her and enjoy her positive nature. Carol was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and held a close relationship with Jesus. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling, camping, and fishing. She loved to play cards and was gifted in embroidery, sewing, and painting. Although she worked various jobs over the years, Carol retired as a school bus driver for the Mooresville Consolidated School Corporation, then worked for the Indiana Department of Revenue. She left a profound impact on many and will be woefully missed by all who knew and loved her.



Memorial Service will be on Saturday, August 8th, at Indiana Funeral Care, 2433 E. Main Street, Greenwood, Indiana 46143. Private visitation for family at 12:00 p.m.; open visitation 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. Wearing a mask is encouraged but not mandatory.









