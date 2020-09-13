1/1
Carol Taffe
Carol Taffe

Greenfield - Carol L. Taffe, 73, of Greenfield, IN passed away on September 12, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1946 in Indianapolis, IN.

Survivors include son; Brian (Lori) Taffe, daughter; Cheri (Clint) Furgason, mother; Blanche E. (Joslen) Eilert, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded by her husband; Leslie L. Taffe, father; Norman Eilert, brothers; Ronald and Richard Eilert.

Carol enjoyed watching nature, camping, boating, animal lover and taking family pictures.

Funeral Services will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00am at Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel, 1444 W. US Hwy 52, Fountaintown, IN 46130. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the mortuary. Burial will be in Park Cemetery, Greenfield, IN.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Indiana State Chapter Multiple Sclerosis, American Heart Association, Sue Wortman Cancer Center.

Online condolences at www.bellmortuary.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
