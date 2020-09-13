Carol Taffe
Greenfield - Carol L. Taffe, 73, of Greenfield, IN passed away on September 12, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1946 in Indianapolis, IN.
Survivors include son; Brian (Lori) Taffe, daughter; Cheri (Clint) Furgason, mother; Blanche E. (Joslen) Eilert, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded by her husband; Leslie L. Taffe, father; Norman Eilert, brothers; Ronald and Richard Eilert.
Carol enjoyed watching nature, camping, boating, animal lover and taking family pictures.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00am at Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel, 1444 W. US Hwy 52, Fountaintown, IN 46130. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the mortuary. Burial will be in Park Cemetery, Greenfield, IN.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Indiana State Chapter Multiple Sclerosis, American Heart Association
, Sue Wortman Cancer Center.
