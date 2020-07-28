1/1
Carol Wagner
Carol Wagner

Brownsburg - Carol L. Wagner

65, Brownsburg, passed away on July 28, 2020. She was a member of St. Malachy Church and retired from the U.S. Post Office after 33 years. Survivors include her husband Stephen Wagner; sons Andrew (Amanda) Wagner and Ross (Courtney) Wagner; sister Beverly Bell; grandchildren Carson and Penelope Wagner. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Friday July 31 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral service there at 7pm. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
JUL
31
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
