Carol Wagner
Brownsburg - Carol L. Wagner
65, Brownsburg, passed away on July 28, 2020. She was a member of St. Malachy Church and retired from the U.S. Post Office after 33 years. Survivors include her husband Stephen Wagner; sons Andrew (Amanda) Wagner and Ross (Courtney) Wagner; sister Beverly Bell; grandchildren Carson and Penelope Wagner. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Friday July 31 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral service there at 7pm. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com